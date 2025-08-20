Listen Live
Local

FBI: 11 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Jackson County

Police said this was a focused operation, not a large-scale sweep

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Holding judge gavel
Source: bymuratdeniz / Getty

SEYMOUR, Ind — Eleven people were arrested in Jackson County in an FBI-led operation targeting illegal immigrants who had been charged with or convicted of violent crimes.

The operation involved the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Seymour Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the arrests included people charged with crimes such as narcotics trafficking, sexual battery, child molesting, domestic violence, strangulation, and illegal weapons possession. One person had been deported five times.

Related Stories

Authorities said this was a focused operation, not a large-scale sweep. Names of those arrested were released, but details about their crimes or how they came to the U.S. were not included.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said, “Individuals who are unlawfully in this country and who commit violent crimes pose a serious threat to our communities. Working with our partners to remove these people helps protect Hoosier families and uphold the law.”

Seymour Police Chief Greg O’Brien added, “This was not a sweep, and it didn’t involve schools or sensitive locations. The focus was on removing dangerous offenders to keep our residents safe.”

FBI: 11 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Jackson County  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close