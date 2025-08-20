Listen Live
Drunk Daleville Man Killed 1 Person, Injured Another in Crash

Police: Drunk Daleville Man Killed 1 Person, Injured Another in Crash

Daleville Police arrested 58-year-old Monte Antrim after they say he was driving while intoxicated and crashed his truck into two motorcyclists, killing one person and injuring another.

Published on August 20, 2025

Monte Antrim
Monte Antrim (Delaware County Jail)

DALEVILLE, Ind. — A Daleville man is arrested for allegedly driving drunk, hitting two motorcycles and killing one person.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Monte Antrim has been charged with two counts of OWI with death of catastrophic injury, OWI endangering, OWI greater than .15, disregarding traffic control device and failure to yield.

Sometime around 10 p.m. Friday, officers with the Daleville Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and South Walnut Street involving a truck and two motorcycles.

Police said the driver of one motorcycle was “unresponsive” and lying in the middle of the road. They were later pronounced dead.

Officers reported the driver of the second motorcycle to be “conscious”, but had suffered a broken leg in the collision.

Antrim was uninjured in the crash. Police had him do a field sobriety test after they said they smelled alcohol on his breath and that he couldn’t keep his balance when they first started talking to him outside the vehicle.

Documents show Antrim blew a Preliminary Breath Test of .196. Police are waiting for the results of a standard blood draw.

Antrim is being held at the Delaware County Jail.

