How to Throw the Perfect Labor Day BBQ
How to Throw the Perfect Labor Day BBQ
Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a backyard BBQ? Whether you’re grilling for friends, family, or neighbors, B105.7 has your ultimate guide to throwing a Labor Day cookout that everyone will remember.
1. Plan Your Menu Around Crowd Favorites
Start with classic crowd-pleasers: burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ chicken. Spice it up with some sides like:
- Grilled corn on the cob
- Potato salad or coleslaw
- Mac and cheese
- Seasonal fruit salad
For dessert, consider easy-to-make treats like s’mores, fruit tarts, or ice cream sandwiches.
2. Set the Mood with Music
No BBQ is complete without the perfect playlist. Tune in to B105.7 for the best mix of ’80s, ’90s, and today’s hits. Create a playlist ahead of time to keep the vibe upbeat while everyone eats, chats, and relaxes.
3. Prep Your Grill & Drinks
- Grill Prep: Clean your grill, stock up on charcoal or propane, and preheat for even cooking.
- Drinks Station: Set up a cooler with sodas, iced tea, lemonade, and adult beverages for guests. Consider adding fun touches like garnishes or themed drink labels.
4. Decor & Ambiance
Simple decorations can take your BBQ from casual to festive:
- String lights or lanterns
- Red, white, and blue accents for the holiday
- Picnic-style table settings with checkered tablecloths
5. Games & Activities
Keep guests entertained with:
- Music trivia using B105.7 throwback songs for a fun twist
- Cornhole or horseshoes
- Lawn games like giant Jenga or ring toss
6. Safety First
- Keep raw meat separate from sides and cooked food
- Ensure there’s enough shade or seating for everyone
- Have sunscreen and bug spray available for guests
Bonus Tip: Make It Social
- Encourage guests to snap photos and share them on social media.
- Tag B105.7 so everyone can see how listeners celebrate Labor Day weekend.
- With the right food, music, and vibes, your Labor Day BBQ will be one for the books.
- Fire up the grill, press play on B105.7, and enjoy a weekend full of fun, friends, and unforgettable memories!
How to Throw the Perfect Labor Day BBQ was originally published on b1057.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC