How to Throw the Perfect Labor Day BBQ

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a backyard BBQ? Whether you’re grilling for friends, family, or neighbors, B105.7 has your ultimate guide to throwing a Labor Day cookout that everyone will remember.

1. Plan Your Menu Around Crowd Favorites

Start with classic crowd-pleasers: burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ chicken. Spice it up with some sides like:

Grilled corn on the cob

Potato salad or coleslaw

Mac and cheese

Seasonal fruit salad

For dessert, consider easy-to-make treats like s’mores, fruit tarts, or ice cream sandwiches.

2. Set the Mood with Music

No BBQ is complete without the perfect playlist. Tune in to B105.7 for the best mix of ’80s, ’90s, and today’s hits. Create a playlist ahead of time to keep the vibe upbeat while everyone eats, chats, and relaxes.

3. Prep Your Grill & Drinks

4. Decor & Ambiance

Simple decorations can take your BBQ from casual to festive:

String lights or lanterns

Red, white, and blue accents for the holiday

Picnic-style table settings with checkered tablecloths

5. Games & Activities

Keep guests entertained with:

Music trivia using B105.7 throwback songs for a fun twist

Cornhole or horseshoes

Lawn games like giant Jenga or ring toss

6. Safety First

Keep raw meat separate from sides and cooked food

Ensure there’s enough shade or seating for everyone

Have sunscreen and bug spray available for guests

Bonus Tip: Make It Social

Encourage guests to snap photos and share them on social media.

Tag B105.7 so everyone can see how listeners celebrate Labor Day weekend.

With the right food, music, and vibes, your Labor Day BBQ will be one for the books.

Fire up the grill, press play on B105.7, and enjoy a weekend full of fun, friends, and unforgettable memories!

