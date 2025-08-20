Source: The Lip Bar / The Lip Bar

Coco Jones Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Why Not More?”

R&B singer and actress Coco Jones is reigniting her chart topping debut album “Why Not More?” with a new Deluxe Edition. The singer added seven unreleased tracks to the album, including a remix of “Here We Go (Uh Oh) featuring Leon Thomas, and “Other Side Of Love” featuring Alicia Keys. Earlier this year, Jones earned “Number One New R&B Artist Debut of 2025” for the album’s original version, while its album landed in the Top 15 of Billboard’s Top Albums Sales Chart. “Why Not More? Deluxe Edition ” is out now.

Source: https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/music/coco-jones-gives-fans-more-of-why-not-more-with-deluxe