Listen Live
Music

Coco Jones Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Why Not More?”

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Coco Jones x The Lip Bar
Source: The Lip Bar / The Lip Bar

Coco Jones Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Why Not More?”

R&B singer and actress Coco Jones is reigniting her chart topping debut album “Why Not More?” with a new Deluxe Edition. The singer added seven unreleased tracks to the album, including a remix of “Here We Go (Uh Oh) featuring Leon Thomas, and “Other Side Of Love” featuring Alicia Keys. Earlier this year, Jones earned “Number One New R&B Artist Debut of 2025” for the album’s original version, while its album landed in the Top 15 of Billboard’s Top Albums Sales Chart. “Why Not More? Deluxe Edition ” is out now.

Source: https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/music/coco-jones-gives-fans-more-of-why-not-more-with-deluxe

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close