Jermaine Dupri Says He Could Make a ‘Thriller’-Level Album With Chris Brown

Jermaine Dupri is stirring the pot in the R&B world after admitting he believes he could make a Thriller-level album with Chris Brown — but he’s not so sure Usher would be happy about it.

The legendary producer opened up on the Joe Budden Podcast about what could happen if he and Chris Brown locked in the studio again.

“I might mess around and go to the studio with CB and make a Thriller,”

Dupri said.

“Usher would hate me for the rest of my life.”

That comment carries extra weight because Dupri was the man behind Usher’s diamond-certified classic Confessions — widely considered one of the best R&B albums of all time.

Even so, JD made it clear he’s open to collaborating with Chris Brown again.

“I would love to work with Chris Brown. I have worked with Chris Brown before. You ain’t gotta tell me what’s gonna happen. I know what’s gonna happen.”

The Usher vs. Chris Brown debate has been heating up lately.

Back in April, Bobby Brown even weighed in, saying Chris is the closest artist today to Michael Jackson:

“Chris Brown is a dancer, singer, and great entertainer… Usher is also great, but I’ve gotta go with Chris.”

Of course, Usher and Chris Brown’s relationship has had its ups and downs — including an alleged altercation at Chris’ 34th birthday party in 2023.

Still, the two shared the stage at the Lovers & Friends Festival just a day later.

With Dupri hinting at the possibility of another Chris Brown collaboration, fans are left wondering: would it spark another legendary R&B era — or a new rivalry?

