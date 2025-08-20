Listen Live
Homefield Apparel honors Bloomington with flagship store

Indiana-based sports clothing company started on IU's campus

Published on August 20, 2025

Indiana State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana-based Homefield Apparel designs clothes for more than 200 colleges across the United States, but Indiana University remains its top priority. The company doubled down on its local commitment with its first brick-and-mortar store.

“Our brand is IU first because it’s where our beginnings are,” said Homefield Apparel co-founder Connor Hitchcock. “It’s our history.”

Homefield at Tracks opened steps away from the Indiana University campus on Kirkwood Avenue. It is the online clothing company’s first permanent store.

Hitchcock said the location is meaningful because he started selling IU t-shirts on campus while he was an undergrad.

“I think about it all the time when I’m walking around Bloomington,” Hitchcock said. “Even when I pass my old apartments, I think about spending three hours scrubbing the bathtub to make sure I wouldn’t lose my security deposit because there was screen printing ink all over the tub.”

Read more from WRTV here

