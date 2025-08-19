Listen Live
Local

5 Men Arrested in Central Indiana Child Sex Abuse Sting

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Task Force collaborated with Indiana State Police and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on the operation.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Boone County Sheriff's Office
Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Boone County CASE Task Force
Boone County CASE Task Force

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An undercover operation results in the arrest of five men accused of trying to meet with minors.

The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Task Force worked with Indiana State Police and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on the operation by posing online as minors to catch individuals seeking to sexually abuse children. The agencies said the suspects traveled to Boone County with the intention of meeting young kids for sexual activity.

The following face felony charges:

Related Stories

Zachary Bullock, 31, of Indianapolis – 2 felonies for attempted child molestation and child solicitation.
Nicholas Bozzone, 27, of Plainfield – 4 felonies for conspiracy of child molestation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, and attempted dissemination of harmful material to minors.
Ethan Craun, 27, of Carmel – Felony for conspiracy of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Evan Geeslin, 60, of Richmond – Felony for conspiracy of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Daniel Trusty, 36, of Russiaville – Felony for conspiracy of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Other agencies involved in the operation targeting online child predators include police departments from Avon, Greenfield, Lebanon, Plainfield, Terre Haute, Westfield, Whitestown and Zionsville. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security also assisted.

“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in this vital mission,” said Sheriff Tony Harris. “Protecting children is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to devote every resource necessary to that cause.”

5 Men Arrested in Central Indiana Child Sex Abuse Sting  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close