Listen Live
Local

AES Indiana Proposes Power Rate Increase

AES is asking for a 13-and-a-half percent rate hike, which would mean about $21 more a month.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The AES building in downtown Indy
Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Urban One

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana wants to raise your power bill, and people aren’t happy about it.

For the first time, state regulators heard directly from customers Monday night at a public hearing on the company’s request. AES serves more than half a million people across central Indiana, and dozens of them packed a meeting room at the West Perry Branch Library to sound off.

Some complained about bills that keep climbing, others about frequent outages, and many questioned whether the company should get more money at all. There weren’t even enough chairs—some people had to stand to be heard.

Related Stories

AES is asking for a 13-and-a-half percent rate hike, which would mean about $21 more a month for the average household by the end of two years. The company says higher costs for materials, labor, and infrastructure upgrades are driving the request.

State consumer advocates say three more public hearings are coming up, and people can also submit comments in writing through September 2. Regulators are expected to decide on the proposal in early 2026.

AES Indiana Proposes Power Rate Increase  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close