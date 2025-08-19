Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix: JAY-Z Reportedly Working on New Music

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Hip hop fans may soon celebrate the return of JAY-Z new music. The rap mogul is reportedly crafting fresh material, according to longtime friend and collaborator Memphis Bleek.

During a recent interview on Drink Champs, Bleek hinted that JAY-Z was back in the studio. His comments sparked excitement across the music world, with many eager to hear new sounds from the Brooklyn legend.

JAY-Z has remained selective with releases in recent years. His last solo project, 4:44, dropped in 2017. Since then, he has focused on collaborations, business ventures, and family life. The possibility of a new project has fans and critics buzzing with anticipation.

However, his return comes amid ongoing legal challenges. A woman previously accused JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault, alleging the crime happened when she was a teenager. The lawsuit was later dropped, but JAY-Z responded by filing his own defamation suit against the woman and her attorney. His legal team claims the accusations caused serious financial and reputational damage.

Despite the drama, JAY-Z remains one of the most respected figures in hip hop. His influence on music, business, and culture is undeniable. Reports of JAY-Z new music remind fans why he continues to dominate headlines.

For now, listeners will have to wait for official confirmation. One thing is certain: when JAY-Z speaks through music, the world listens.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close