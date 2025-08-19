Listen Live
The Fix: Mariah Carey Outshines Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey Shines at Brighton Pride 2025 as Rivalry With J.Lo Heats Up

Published on August 19, 2025

Mariah Carey made headlines with her show-stopping performance at Brighton Pride 2025—and while the night was all about celebration, behind the scenes, the diva’s longtime rivalry with Jennifer Lopez was also in play.

The pop icon delivered a mix of classics and fresh tracks, thrilling fans with her signature vocals and sparkling stage presence. Reviews were mixed, but Carey herself walked away feeling victorious. “Mariah is pleased with how it went. She’s only seeing the positive side,” an insider shared.

But the chatter didn’t stop there. According to the source, Carey has been privately comparing her success to Jennifer Lopez’s recent struggles. J.Lo’s tour has been plagued with criticism, a wardrobe malfunction, and ultimately, cancellations.

Behind closed doors, Carey has allegedly taken delight in her rival’s missteps. “She’s patting herself on the back and saying she did a whole lot better than J.Lo did,” says the insider. “One of Mariah’s driving factors was to get one up on her rival. She can’t stand J.Lo and is twisting the knife and enjoying a brag or two.”

For Carey, the Brighton Pride 2025 stage may have been more than just another gig—it was a chance to prove she’s still a force. She’s now looking to expand her tour, riding the momentum of her performance.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s future on the road remains uncertain after the backlash. If the rivalry is alive and well, one thing is clear: Mariah Carey walked away from Pride feeling like the winner.

