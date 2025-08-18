Listen Live
Gov. Braun Discusses Redistricting and Crime from Statehouse

Published on August 18, 2025

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
STATEHOUSE — A legislative session to redraw Indiana’s congressional district maps is a “somewhat drawn-out process,” according to Indiana Governor Mike Braun, who spoke at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday.

Braun says the estimated cost to redraw the congressional would be around $350,000.

He highlighted the intense political pressure being placed on lawmakers at both the national and state levels. He compared Indiana’s political makeup and that of “blue states,” which he says have been gerrymandered to the point of having no Republican representatives.

Braun added the recent efforts by the administration to tackle crime in Washington, D.C., with National Guard members from various states being sent to the nation’s capital. Braun says he will not be in D.C., but he has been asked to. He said D.C. is “in need of improvement” and that he hopes the nation’s capital, which he believes should have the lowest crime rate, will see positive changes.

When Braun was asked about crimes being tackled in Indianapolis, he says he would try to help if “things get extreme,” referencing the need to do so after a shooting on the 4th of July weekend. He suggested that prosecution needs to “step up its efforts.”

Entertainment

