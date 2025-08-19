Listen Live
Coco Jones releases “Other Side of Love” Visualizer

Published on August 19, 2025

Coco Jones releases “Other Side of Love” with Alicia Keys, giving fans a striking black-and-white visualizer. The visual captures the intimate recording session in real time.

In the clip, Alicia Keys plays the piano while collaborating closely with Jones. Together, their voices blend beautifully, highlighting emotion and strong musical chemistry.

The track appears on the Deluxe Edition of Jones’ debut album Why Not More? released through High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings. Additionally, seven new songs enhance the deluxe edition, giving fans more to enjoy.

Other notable tracks include “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Remix with Leon Thomas and “Is It Mine” featuring Lady London. These songs further show Coco Jones’ rising influence in R&B.

This release continues her breakout year. It proves her versatility as both a singer and songwriter. Moreover, working with Alicia Keys adds a layer of prestige to the project.

The black-and-white visualizer also emphasizes the song’s intimacy. Fans get a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the creative process between two powerhouse voices.

Overall, Coco Jones releases “Other Side of Love” with elegance and sincerity. Her collaboration with Alicia Keys feels personal, inspiring, and timeless. It highlights her growth and connection to fans.

With this visualizer, Coco Jones not only delivers music but also shares artistry and collaboration in a way that feels genuine.

