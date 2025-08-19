Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix: 50 Cent Starz partnership Ending?

50 Cent Ends Starz Era with New Power Projects

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

50 Cent ends Starz partnership this fall, closing a chapter that reshaped television. His long-running collaboration with the network powered cultural conversations and gave rise to unforgettable characters.

Power Book IV: Force will conclude in November, marking the end of his current slate with Starz. Yet, fans can rest easy. The Power Universe is far from over.

Starz has already confirmed Power: Legacy, a fresh series expected to follow where Force leaves off. Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. are set to return, ensuring familiar faces stay in the spotlight.

In addition, Power: Origins will explore the early lives of Ghost and Tommy. Casting is underway, with MeKai Curtis confirmed to reprise his role as young Kanan.

This expansion proves 50 Cent’s influence remains strong even as his Starz era closes. He built a world that continues to thrive beyond one network deal.

The Power Universe has become more than television. It stands as a cultural marker, blending drama, family ties, and street politics into unforgettable stories.

As 50 Cent ends Starz partnership, he leaves with a legacy intact. He exits on a high note, passing the mic to new storytellers while still shaping the future.

His imprint remains clear. Whether through sequels, prequels, or fresh series, the Power Universe will keep growing. Fans can expect more twists, more drama, and more reasons to tune in.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close