The Fix: 50 Cent Starz partnership Ending?

50 Cent ends Starz partnership this fall, closing a chapter that reshaped television. His long-running collaboration with the network powered cultural conversations and gave rise to unforgettable characters.

Power Book IV: Force will conclude in November, marking the end of his current slate with Starz. Yet, fans can rest easy. The Power Universe is far from over.

Starz has already confirmed Power: Legacy, a fresh series expected to follow where Force leaves off. Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. are set to return, ensuring familiar faces stay in the spotlight.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In addition, Power: Origins will explore the early lives of Ghost and Tommy. Casting is underway, with MeKai Curtis confirmed to reprise his role as young Kanan.

This expansion proves 50 Cent’s influence remains strong even as his Starz era closes. He built a world that continues to thrive beyond one network deal.

The Power Universe has become more than television. It stands as a cultural marker, blending drama, family ties, and street politics into unforgettable stories.

As 50 Cent ends Starz partnership, he leaves with a legacy intact. He exits on a high note, passing the mic to new storytellers while still shaping the future.

His imprint remains clear. Whether through sequels, prequels, or fresh series, the Power Universe will keep growing. Fans can expect more twists, more drama, and more reasons to tune in.