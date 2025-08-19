Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Monie Love Calls Out Apple Music Over Songwriting Blunder On Queen Latifah Hit

Veteran MC Monie Love criticized Apple Music for mistakenly replacing her name with a man’s in the songwriting credits for the iconic Hip-Hop anthem “Ladies First.” The British-born MC, known for her work with Queen Latifah, expressed disbelief at the error and questioned the identity of the unknown writer credited as Simon Johnson. “Ladies First,” released in 1989, was a groundbreaking track for women in Hip-Hop, symbolizing female empowerment in a male-dominated genre. Monie Love’s public call-out of the digital crediting mistake on a major platform like Apple Music highlighted the importance of accurate recognition for artists. Despite the error, Monie Love’s legacy as a pioneering female MC and member of the Native Tongues collective remains significant in Hip-Hop history.

