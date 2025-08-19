Listen Live
Music

Monie Love Calls Out Apple Music for Mistake

Monie Love Calls Out Apple Music Over Songwriting Blunder On Queen Latifah Hit

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Monie Love Calls Out Apple Music Over Songwriting Blunder On Queen Latifah Hit

Veteran MC Monie Love criticized Apple Music for mistakenly replacing her name with a man’s in the songwriting credits for the iconic Hip-Hop anthem “Ladies First.” The British-born MC, known for her work with Queen Latifah, expressed disbelief at the error and questioned the identity of the unknown writer credited as Simon Johnson. “Ladies First,” released in 1989, was a groundbreaking track for women in Hip-Hop, symbolizing female empowerment in a male-dominated genre. Monie Love’s public call-out of the digital crediting mistake on a major platform like Apple Music highlighted the importance of accurate recognition for artists. Despite the error, Monie Love’s legacy as a pioneering female MC and member of the Native Tongues collective remains significant in Hip-Hop history.

Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/monie-love-calls-out-apple-music-over-songwriting-blunder-on-queen-latifah-hit/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close