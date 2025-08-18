The HotSheet: Fever Rally in OT, Fajita Day, CCC Tix

Fever OT Win Over Sun Sparks Emotion and Momentum

The Fever OT win over the Connecticut Sun was a comeback for the books. Down by 21 points, Indiana flipped the script and came out on top 99–93 in overtime.

Kelsey Mitchell dropped 38 points, leading the charge with pure determination. Her performance helped energize the entire team and silence the Sun’s home crowd.

After the final buzzer, Coach Stephanie White got emotional, telling her team just how proud she was. It was a reminder of how much heart this Fever squad has.

Not all the news was good though. Sophie Cunningham left early with a knee injury, and Caitlin Clark missed her 13th straight game while recovering from a groin strain.

The team will try to build on this Fever OT win when they face Minnesota at home this Friday.

Top 10 Indy Spots to Celebrate National Fajita Day

National Fajita Day is here—and there’s no better time to treat yourself to some sizzling Tex-Mex favorites. Whether you’re into steak, shrimp, or chicken, these Indy spots have what you need:

La Parada – East of downtown with huge portions. Loco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina – Downtown staple, bold flavors. Bugambilias Mexican Cuisine – Castleton gem, always fresh. Mr. Tequila’s Cantina – Reliable and festive. Chile Verde Mexican Grill – Family-owned and spicy. Verde Flavors of Mexico – Stylish and elevated. Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant – Westside flavor bomb. Guadalajara Grill – Classic plates done right. Casa Santa – Traditional meets trendy. Chuy’s – Always a hit with the creamy jalapeño dip.

So if you’re thinking about dinner plans, Indy fajitas should definitely be on your list.

Win Circle City Classic Tickets — Listen at Noon

It’s going down at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, September 27 as Miles College takes on Morgan State Universityin the 41st Circle City Classic.

Want in? Be listening to Keisha Nicole at 12PM today for your shot to win a pair of tickets.

Miss the giveaway? You can still grab a deal—buy one $20 ticket, get one free for a limited time.

Full info is up now at hot1009.com.

