Mariah Carey Says the Grammys, Both the Show and the Award, Are ‘Overrated’

Mariah Carey recently shared her thoughts on the Grammys in a video for Pitchfork’s Over/Under series. The singer expressed that she believes the award show is overrated, despite winning five Grammy Awards and her last nomination being 16 years ago. Carey stated that the awards are not as important as they seem. She humorously mentioned not seeing a “real Grammy” for a long time during the 2024 ceremony. Mariah also discussed the Billboard charts, world records, social media, Labubu dolls, Crocs, and Christmas, offering her opinions on each. She described the Billboard charts as underrated, world records as underrated, social media as a little overrated, Labubu dolls as universally loved, Crocs as something she has started to like, and Christmas as underrated.

Carey’s new album, Here For It All, is set to be released on September 26, featuring singles like “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet.”

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1336982-mariah-carey-reveals-her-verdict-on-grammys