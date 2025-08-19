Listen Live
An inside look at the Signia Hotel, the city’s newest high-rise

Published on August 19, 2025

Signia Hotel Rendering
Source: Ratio and Kite Realty Group Trust / Ratio and Kite Realty Group Trust

INDIANAPOLIS — A towering new addition to the downtown skyline is quickly becoming reality.

The Signia by Hilton, a 38-story, 800-room hotel, is now more than halfway through construction and is set to transform the way Indianapolis hosts major conventions and events.

“This is the first Signia in the states that has been designed and built from the ground up,” said Bill Sewall, Vice President of construction for the project.

While other Signia properties are renovations or conversions, Indianapolis is home to the brand’s first full-scale original build, making the project a major milestone for both Hilton and the city.

Located right next to the Indiana Convention Center, the Signia is designed to seamlessly integrate with the city’s expanding convention infrastructure.

According to Sewall, “Indianapolis already has more connected guest rooms to the Convention Center than any other city in the country, so this is a big deal.”

The hotel will be physically connected to the expanded convention center, creating a streamlined and weather-protected experience for visitors and event attendees.

City leaders say the Signia is a key part of keeping Indianapolis competitive as a top-tier convention destination.

With its close proximity and direct connection to the convention center, the new hotel is expected to play a major role in attracting both returning and new conventions to the city.

Inside, some of the hotel’s rooms are already finished.

Once complete, the Signia will feature a rooftop skyline bar with views of downtown Indianapolis, along with modern, upscale accommodations designed for both business and leisure travelers.

Sewall says building something on this scale hasn’t been easy.

“The magnitude of it is 1.2 million square feet, so there’s always areas that need people to be working in, things to cover. Just the size and the scope of it, that’s one big challenge,” he explained.

Read more from WRTV here

Entertainment

