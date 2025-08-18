Eric Andre’s Lawsuit Against Clayton County Police Moves Forward

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

A federal appeals court has ruled that part of a civil rights lawsuit filed by comedians Eric Andre and Clayton English against the Clayton County Police Department can move forward. The lawsuit stems from incidents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where the comedians allege they were subjected to unconstitutional searches and racial profiling.

The Background

Eric Andre and Clayton English filed the lawsuit after separate incidents in which they were stopped by Clayton County officers on the jet bridge during their travels. Andre, known for his work on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, was stopped in April 2021 while returning to Los Angeles after a shoot. English, a fellow comedian, was stopped in October 2020 while traveling to Los Angeles for work.

Both comedians claim they were approached by officers who requested to search their bags. While police assert that the searches were consensual, Andre and English argue otherwise, stating they felt coerced and were not informed of their right to refuse. The lawsuit also alleges that the police department disproportionately targeted Black passengers as part of its drug interdiction program.

The Lawsuit’s Claims

The lawsuit highlights data from an eight-month period in 2022, during which over 400 passengers were stopped by Clayton County’s specialized Airport Interdiction Unit. More than half of those stopped were Black, raising concerns about potential racial profiling. Andre and English argue that their Fourth Amendment rights were violated through unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Court’s Ruling

In 2023, a district court dismissed the lawsuit, citing qualified immunity for the officers and a lack of evidence for constitutional violations. However, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals recently reversed part of that decision. The appeals court found that Andre and English had “plausibly alleged” that the searches were not consensual and that the police department’s actions violated their Fourth Amendment rights.

The court noted that officers blocked the comedians’ paths, held their IDs and boarding passes, and failed to inform them that the questioning was voluntary or that they were free to leave. The judges concluded that these actions constituted unreasonable seizures.

However, the court upheld the dismissal of claims under the Equal Protection Clause, stating that the lawsuit did not sufficiently demonstrate that the officers acted with discriminatory intent.

What’s Next?

With the appeals court’s ruling, the lawsuit will return to the district court for further proceedings. This decision marks a significant step forward for Andre and English as they continue to challenge the practices of the Clayton County Police Department.

The case has garnered support from prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Tyler Perry, Jamie Foxx, and Taraji P. Henson, who have filed legal documents in defense of the comedians.

As the lawsuit progresses, it will likely continue to draw attention to the broader issues of racial profiling and the rights of travelers at airports.

Eric Andre’s Lawsuit Against Clayton County Police Moves Forward was originally published on majicatl.com