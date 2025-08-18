Child Dies After Being Found Near Pond at Northeast Indy Apartment

Listen Live
Child Dies After Being Found Near Pond at Apartment

IMPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who was found Sunday in a pond at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Published on August 18, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old child was found in a pond at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way. A woman there told police she had come home to find the front door of her apartment was open and her child was missing.

The mother said she then walked around the area looking for her child. Her and a neighbor then went to the pond to continue their search. The neighbor ended up finding the child unresponsive in the pond, pulled them out, and began administering CPR.

Officers then arrived and started conducting life-saving measures. The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 3-year-old boy as Kamauri Williams.

According to IMPD Child Abuse investigators, the child’s father was home at the time of them walking out, but it’s unclear how the child was able to leave the residence.

Child Protective Services has been in contact with the child’s family.

