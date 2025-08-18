IMPD Responds to Downtown Demonstration

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Chris Bailey on Sunday released a statement regarding a controversial demonstration involving a hate group that occurred in downtown Indianapolis Saturday.

Bailey released the following statement via X:

“Yesterday, a hate group chose to march in Downtown Indianapolis. Their attempt to spread messages of fear and division stands in direct contrast to the values of our city. Hate has no home in our community. It does not define us and it will never be welcome here.

The entire IMPD hears and recognizes the concern and deep pain this type of activity causes our community. We had no prior knowledge of the demonstration, but immediately diverted resources to closely monitor the march. This allowed us to address any violations of the law while prioritizing community safety and upholding our obligation to protect those exercising their First Amendment rights.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Safeguarding First Amendment rights, even for those whose views we find reprehensible, is a responsibility we take seriously. But let me be clear: protecting those rights is not an endorsement of those beliefs. Not now, not ever.

I also encourage our community to remain vigilant, report any suspicious or threatening activity, and continue engaging in the collective work of keeping Indianapolis safe. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with community partners, organizations, and community members committed to unity, respect, and safety for all.

Hate may try to march in our streets, but it will never dictate the spirit of our city. Indianapolis’ strength lies in its diversity, resilience, and commitment to each other.“

Chris Bailey, chief of police for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Bailey’s statement is in response to a video going around on social media that shows a group of masked individuals wearing all black marching around downtown Indianapolis while carrying black flags displaying red swastikas. Some members of the group were also carrying firearms.

Rick Snyder, the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, emailed the following statement to News 8 Sunday:

“This weekend, our Downtown was infiltrated by a hate group espousing rhetoric and symbols that threatened the peace and tranquility of our capital city.

In 2022, our collective organization raised several concerns and asked questions of our elected officials regarding right of way laws, and public safety matters related to any public protests.

The response and sense of urgency was lacking to say the least…

As constitutional law enforcement officers, we respect everyone’s right to free speech and are bound by court precedent that recognizes even vitriolic speech such as this is protected from interference.

That being said: we also recognize the symbols of hate, violence, and intimidation that were displayed. Such a display does not represent our Circle City and is repugnant to the dignity of Hoosiers.

Once again we call on the Mayor and Governor to ensure all available resources are applied to identify and understand the ingress and egress of such individuals into Indianapolis, including their mode of transportation and origin of travel.

To our residents, business owners, and visitors we want to make clear: Never Again is Now.

Police Officers throughout Indianapolis remain focused on safety community-wide and are standing the line for all law abiding persons.

We are confident in the direction from IMPD’s Chief of Police that anyone who acts with evil intent via criminal behavior or violence will be met with the full enforcement of the law.

We stand united.”

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police.

IMPD Responds to Downtown Demonstration was originally published on wibc.com