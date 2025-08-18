Why SZA As Vans’ Creative Director Makes Complete Sense
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA has been named the new artistic director of Vans in a multi-year partnership that aims to blend music, fashion, and youth culture. SZA will help shape upcoming campaigns and co-create exclusive product collections for the California-based footwear and apparel company. The first campaign from the collaboration is a “dreamy ode” to self-expression featuring the Vans Knu Skool design. SZA expressed her excitement about the role, highlighting themes of individuality and community in her mission as artistic director. The Knu Skool in Black/White, featured in the launch campaign, is now available at select Vans retail stores and online. Source: https://www.ticketnews.com/2025/08/sza-named-artist-director-partnership-vans
