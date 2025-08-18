The Fix: Kelsey Mitchell Career-High Powers Fever in Overtime

Last night, Kelsey Mitchell delivered a career-high 38 points as the Indiana Fever staged a stunning comeback.

The Fever trailed by 21 points but refused to fold. With determination and teamwork, they rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 99 to 93 in overtime. The energy in the arena was electric.

Head coach Stephanie White became emotional after the win while addressing her team. Her pride in their resilience was evident.

Unfortunately, guard Sophie Cunningham left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. The team is monitoring her status closely ahead of upcoming games.

Mitchell’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. She scored from every corner of the court and carried the Fever when they needed it most. Her drive set the tone for the team’s comeback.

Fans witnessed a true showcase of talent and heart. The combination of Mitchell’s scoring and the team’s grit created an unforgettable night.

The Fever return home this Friday to face the Minnesota Lynx. The matchup promises to be intense, especially as Mitchell looks to keep her momentum going.

This game highlights why Kelsey Mitchell career-high moments are so memorable. Her skill, focus, and leadership continue to elevate the Indiana Fever in the WNBA standings.

The Fever’s comeback is proof that determination and teamwork can overcome any deficit. Fans are buzzing and ready for the next showdown.