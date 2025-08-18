The Fix: Uncle Nearest Faces $100M Lawsuit

Farm Credit Mid-America, a Kentucky-based agricultural financial company, has filed a lawsuit against Uncle Nearest. The company claims the whiskey brand defaulted on loans worth more than $100 million. For the first time since founding the company in 2017, Fawn Weaver and her husband, Keith Weaver, may lose direct control.

A judge granted part of Farm Credit’s request and allowed a receiver to step in. This third-party role would oversee operations at Uncle Nearest, shifting power away from the founders. The Weavers strongly dispute this outcome. In an official response, they called the lawsuit “salacious and inaccurate.”

The couple also argued that Farm Credit knew about a pause in loan payments. That pause came after the firing of Uncle Nearest’s former Chief Financial Officer earlier this year. They remain adamant that the brand is still under their leadership.

Despite the legal drama, Uncle Nearest continues to thrive. Distillery tours are sold out, and bottles are flying off shelves nationwide. Supporters are rallying, showing that the brand’s story and legacy remain powerful.

The Uncle Nearest lawsuit has raised questions about control and growth, but the Weavers show no signs of slowing down. Their confidence reminds fans why this whiskey brand became a household name in the first place.