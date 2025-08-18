Listen Live
Local

Child found near body of water dies in hospital

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a 3-year-old child passed away on Sunday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the report of a missing child in the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way.

At the scene, officers found the child unresponsive by a body of water.

Officers began administering life-saving aid before taking the child to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the child was pronounced deceased in the hospital.

The child was identified as 3-year-old Kamauri Williams.

A death investigation is underway by the IMPD.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close