Child found near body of water dies in hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a 3-year-old child passed away on Sunday evening.
According to IMPD, officers responded to the report of a missing child in the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way.
At the scene, officers found the child unresponsive by a body of water.
Officers began administering life-saving aid before taking the child to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials say the child was pronounced deceased in the hospital.
The child was identified as 3-year-old Kamauri Williams.
A death investigation is underway by the IMPD.
