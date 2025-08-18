Listen Live
Local

Officials respond to downtown demonstration

Officials are responding to a video of the demonstration shared with WRTV shows demonstrators marching around Monument Circle carrying flags with swastikas. The video has since gone viral.

Published on August 18, 2025

Indianapolis
Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials are responding to a demonstration that happened on Saturday.

Police say they had no prior knowledge of the event.

On Sunday, IMPD Chief Christopher Bailey released a statement on X, saying the department immediately diverted resources to monitor the situation.

In the statement, Chief Bailey said officers worked to prioritize community safety while upholding First Amendment rights.

He added that protecting these rights is not an endorsement of those beliefs and that “Hate has no home in our community.”

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder also released a statement on Sunday, echoing Chief Bailey’s sentiments, and “standing united.”

Read more from WRTV here

