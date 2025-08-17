Child Shot and Killed Near Indy's Northeast Side
Child Shot and Killed Near Indy’s Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot and killed Sunday morning near the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the Grounds, which is an apartment complex near Central Avenue and 22nd Street, before 2:45 a.m.
The boy was found on the fourth floor of the apartment, and officers say he died at the scene.
Officers say a party happened at the apartment before the shooting.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to give the department a call at 317-327-3475.
Child Shot and Killed Near Indy’s Northeast Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC