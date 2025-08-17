Source: Reebok / Reebok

Khalid Teases New Album With Upbeat Single ‘In Plain Sight’

Khalid has released a new single titled “In Plain Sight” ahead of his upcoming album, After the Sun Goes Down, set to be released on Oct. 10. The single and album explore themes of love, self-discovery, and freedom, with a music video directed by 91 Rules emphasizing these ideas. Khalid expressed excitement for fans to experience this new era with him, both musically and personally, marking his first album since coming out as gay last year. After the Sun Goes Down will be Khalid’s fourth album and follows his 2020 release, Sincere, which featured the singles “Adore U” and “Please Don’t Fall in Love With Me.” Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/khalid-in-plain-sight-single-1235408239/