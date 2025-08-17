Listen Live
Music

Khalid Teases New Album With Upbeat Single ‘In Plain Sight’

Published on August 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Reebok and Khalid Announce “Write Your Legacy” Contest
Source: Reebok / Reebok

Khalid Teases New Album With Upbeat Single ‘In Plain Sight’

Khalid has released a new single titled “In Plain Sight” ahead of his upcoming album, After the Sun Goes Down, set to be released on Oct. 10. The single and album explore themes of love, self-discovery, and freedom, with a music video directed by 91 Rules emphasizing these ideas. Khalid expressed excitement for fans to experience this new era with him, both musically and personally, marking his first album since coming out as gay last year. After the Sun Goes Down will be Khalid’s fourth album and follows his 2020 release, Sincere, which featured the singles “Adore U” and “Please Don’t Fall in Love With Me.” Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/khalid-in-plain-sight-single-1235408239/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close