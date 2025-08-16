Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — A horrific discovery in Jeffersonville has led to a murder charge and a four-hour police standoff that ended in an arrest.

The incident began just before 10 a.m. when Jeffersonville Police were dispatched to a home on the 1700 block of Summerlin Place after a report of an “unresponsive, unconscious man.” Within 20 minutes, investigators identified a person of interest, Bryce Winnecke, and located him at a home on the 3000 block of Callaway Drive.

According to police, Winnecke was armed and retreated into his mother’s house, initiating a four-hour standoff with a SWAT team. Loud bangs were heard in the area as police attempted to de-escalate the situation. Eventually, authorities were able to persuade Winnecke to exit the home, and he was taken into custody.

Police confirmed that the victim was found to be headless and that a severed head was also located at the crime scene. While the specific relationship between the two has not been publicly detailed, JPD Chief Kenny Kavanaugh stated that the victim and suspect were members of the same family and that this was an isolated incident.

The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the normally quiet neighborhood. A neighbor on Summerlin Place expressed disbelief, noting she had rarely spoken to the victim in the 10 years he had lived there. Chief Kavanaugh expressed sympathy for the victim’s family, acknowledging the impact on the community.

Winnecke appeared in court and has been charged with murder. Authorities are currently filing search warrants for both homes to further their investigation.

Jeffersonville Man Charged with Murder After Headless Body Found was originally published on wibc.com