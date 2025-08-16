Listen Live
Local

Hot, Humid and Chances for Rain

Published on August 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Weekend Weather
Source: National Weather Service Indianapolis / National Weather Service Indianapolis

Central Indiana residents can expect a hot and humid weekend with a chance of storms.

Today, temperatures will climb to a high of 93 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The evening will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms with a low of 74.

The heat and humidity will continue into Sunday, with a high near 94 degrees and more scattered showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be sunny and hot with a high of 94. The chance for showers and storms returns on Tuesday with a high of 92, and temperatures will finally begin to drop on Wednesday with a high of 85. Thursday will see highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Lsiten to the full weather outlook HERE.

Hot, Humid and Chances for Rain  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close