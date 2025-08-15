Sean Kingston Sentenced to Over Three Years in $1M Fraud Case
Sean Kingston is heading to federal prison after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating a scheme that prosecutors say used his fame to scam sellers out of luxury goods.
On Friday, the 35-year-old “Beautiful Girls” singer was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars. Prosecutors said Kingston, along with his mother Janice Eleanor Turner, promised luxury sellers exposure on his social media and then never paid up. Kingston’s mother received a five-year sentence last month.
RELATED: Sean Kingston & His Mother Found Guilty of Wire Fraud, Cried After Verdict Was Read
Investigators say the fraud ran from April 2023 through March 2024 and involved purchases like a bulletproof Escalade, high-end watches, and a massive LED TV. Court records show sellers were lured to Kisean Paul Anderson a.k.a Kingston upscale homes, where they were shown fake wire transfer receipts. Payments never arrived unless legal action forced them.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton called Kingston “a thief and a conman” addicted to a celebrity lifestyle he couldn’t afford. Kingston’s attorney argued he had little financial literacy, spending money as fast as he earned it in his teen-star days.
Kingston was arrested last year after a SWAT raid on his Florida mansion. He told the court he has started repaying victims and plans to settle all debts once he’s released.
- ‘A House of Dynamite’ Trailer: with Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson
- Mariah Carey Confirms She Has NO PLANS to Tour New Album
- More Opposition Announced for Proposed Google Data Center in Franklin Township
- MSD Lawrence Township, to Provide Water Safety Lessons
- Prosecutors File Charges in Monon Trail Sexual Assault Case
- Dame Dash Responds to Cam’ron’s Comments on How He Mismanaged His Money
- Five Arrested in Evansville for Copper Theft from Sewer
- Andretti Signs Power Following Herta’s Departure to F1
- Lil Jon Wins 3rd Place In 2025 Muscle Beach Championship
- Tax Break Approved for Michigan City Data Center Project
Sean Kingston Sentenced to Over Three Years in $1M Fraud Case was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC