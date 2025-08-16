50 Cent Says Goodbye To Starz After Terrible Ratings Report
50 Cent has officially distanced himself from Starz after the network reported major subscriber losses and a steep financial hit. The Hip-Hop mogul and executive producer took to social media to say “good bye” to the network following its declining performance. Despite the network’s recent losses, Starz still heavily relies on programming tied to 50 Cent, including the Power universe and BMF. Tensions between 50 Cent and Starz have been simmering for years, with the rapper criticizing the network for delays, inconsistent scheduling, and stalled renewals.
Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/50-cent-says-goodbye-to-starz-terrible-ratings-report/
