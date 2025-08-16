Source: Weekend Westcoast Giveaway / General

The Weeknd Topples R&B Touring Records Previously Set by Beyoncé & Bruno Mars

The Weeknd has made touring history with his After Hours Til Dawn tour, grossing $635.5 million and selling over 5 million tickets, making it the most successful R&B tour ever. The achievement surpasses Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which held the previous record with $579.8 million. The tour, spanning multiple years and continents, reached the $600 million mark after two sold-out shows in Philadelphia, making it the ninth tour in history to achieve such numbers and the only one led by an R&B artist. The Weeknd is now the only Black artist to sell over 5 million tickets during a single tour, marking a historic moment for R&B and solidifying his place among the highest-grossing tours in music history. Source: https://tribune.com.pk/story/2561591/the-weeknd-breaks-beyonces-record-with-historic-after-hours-til-dawn-tour