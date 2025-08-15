2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead from a multi-vehicle crash in northern Boone County.
The crash happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 39 near West Blubaugh Avenue, about eight miles north of downtown Lebanon.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles in total were involved, an SUV, a van and a concrete truck. Two people have been confirmed dead with another person seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
INDOT said the crash forced both directions of State Road 39 to close in the area between Henry and Blubaugh avenues.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Boone County was originally published on wibc.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC