indianapolis-designer-coming-to-stutz-building

Source: Tracy Julian James / Tracy Julian James

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – What began as a personal project for a custom backpack has evolved into a thriving business for local designer Tracy Julian James, who is celebrating the grand opening of his new leather goods shop at the historic Stutz Building this weekend.

Julian James, a veteran of the industry with 11 years of experience, began his journey in 2015 when he identified a gap in the market for a specific type of backpack. His passion for specialized craftsmanship led him to create his own designs, which quickly garnered industry attention.

He has since been featured in prominent publications like Harper’s Bazaar, which named him one of the handbag designers to watch. His work has also been showcased in various fashion shows.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The new storefront, Julian James Bespoke Leather & Goods, offers a full range of handcrafted items, including wallets, handbags, cross-body bags, fanny packs, and custom pieces. The designer’s work can also be found online at TheJ2co.com.

The opportunity for the physical location came through St’artUp 317, a local incubator program designed to connect young brands, startups, and artists with vacant properties. The program aims to invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs, eliminate empty storefronts, and boost local consumer spending. Julian James applied for the program and, following a successful interview process, was granted the space.

When asked about his reflections on the journey, Julian James shared his excitement about the next phase of his artistry and the chance to bring his work directly to the Indianapolis community.

The opening marks a significant milestone in his career, transitioning from a featured designer to a business owner with a dedicated space to showcase his unique craft.

Indianapolis Designer Coming to Stutz Building was originally published on wibc.com