Listen Live
Local

indianapolis-designer-coming-to-stutz-building

Indianapolis Designer Coming to Stutz Building

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Julian James BeSpoke Leather
Source: Tracy Julian James / Tracy Julian James

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – What began as a personal project for a custom backpack has evolved into a thriving business for local designer Tracy Julian James, who is celebrating the grand opening of his new leather goods shop at the historic Stutz Building this weekend.

Julian James, a veteran of the industry with 11 years of experience, began his journey in 2015 when he identified a gap in the market for a specific type of backpack. His passion for specialized craftsmanship led him to create his own designs, which quickly garnered industry attention.

He has since been featured in prominent publications like Harper’s Bazaar, which named him one of the handbag designers to watch. His work has also been showcased in various fashion shows.

The new storefront, Julian James Bespoke Leather & Goods, offers a full range of handcrafted items, including wallets, handbags, cross-body bags, fanny packs, and custom pieces. The designer’s work can also be found online at TheJ2co.com.

The opportunity for the physical location came through St’artUp 317, a local incubator program designed to connect young brands, startups, and artists with vacant properties. The program aims to invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs, eliminate empty storefronts, and boost local consumer spending. Julian James applied for the program and, following a successful interview process, was granted the space.

When asked about his reflections on the journey, Julian James shared his excitement about the next phase of his artistry and the chance to bring his work directly to the Indianapolis community.

The opening marks a significant milestone in his career, transitioning from a featured designer to a business owner with a dedicated space to showcase his unique craft.

Indianapolis Designer Coming to Stutz Building  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close