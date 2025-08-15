Listen Live
EPA Cancels Solar Grants, Indiana Loses $117 Million

Published on August 15, 2025

Solar panels
Source: Photo: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has terminated the “Solar for All” grant program, a decision that has rescinded $7 billion in nationwide funding and directly impacts lower-income communities, including those in Indiana.

The program, which was approved in 2024, was intended to provide clean energy access to underserved households. Indiana has lost $117 million that was designated for its solar initiatives.

Green energy advocates have called the cancellation a major setback, as the program was designed to help an estimated 70,000 Indiana homes save up to 20% on their electric bills. It was also expected to create new job opportunities within the state’s clean energy sector.

Alison Becker of Solar Opportunities Indiana confirmed the organization received a termination letter from the EPA. The letter states the program has 120 days to decide on its next steps, which could include appealing the decision in court, ending the program, or continuing parts of it through private fundraising.

Becker’s organization is exploring its options to keep the solar opportunities available to the communities that need them most.

