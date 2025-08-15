Listen Live
Entertainment

Denzel Washington Surprises with Rap Battle Win

Denzel Washington out rapped A$AP Rocky

Denzel Washington Surprises with Rap Battle Win

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Denzel Washington proves he is still full of surprises. In the upcoming heist thriller Highest 2 Lowest, he takes on A$AP Rocky in a studio rap battle scene. The legendary actor’s character delivers sharp bars pulled from rap icons while making a statement on authenticity.

Even Rocky admits he lost the battle, noting how the scene reminded him of balancing music and acting in real life. The energy of the moment highlights Washington’s ability to transform into any role with ease. His performance shows not only skill but also a fearless approach to unexpected challenges.

Viewers might be caught off guard by Washington’s flow, presence, and conviction. It was a performance that blended humor, grit, and truth in a way that only he could deliver.

The Denzel Washington rap battle has already sparked buzz across social media. Fans are celebrating the chance to see a different side of the two-time Oscar winner. Rocky’s candid acknowledgment of defeat makes the moment even more memorable.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close