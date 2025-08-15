Listen Live
Boston Honors New Edition With Street Renaming

Published on August 15, 2025

Boston honors New Edition in a way that reflects both history and heart. The city has renamed part of Dearborn Street in Roxbury to New Edition Way, a tribute to the legendary group that first captured hearts in the early eighties.

The celebration reaches far beyond a street sign. Boston has officially declared August 30th as New Edition Day, ensuring their story will always shine in the place where it began. The festivities begin with a morning ceremony followed by a lively block party at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club. This location is more than a backdrop. It is the very foundation where the group’s musical journey started.

From the debut of “Candy Girl” to remarkable solo careers, New Edition has left an unforgettable mark on music and style. Their harmonies defined an era while their moves set trends still seen today. Bobby Brown reflected on this honor with pride, stating simply and powerfully, “Boston is where it all began.”

This recognition is more than overdue. Boston is celebrating the group not only for their chart-topping hits but for their lasting impact on generations. Families, fans, and community members will gather in Roxbury to honor a legacy that continues to inspire.

With a street renamed and a day officially dedicated, Boston honors New Edition with a celebration worthy of their influence and legacy.

