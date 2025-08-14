Fatal Hit-and-Run on Indy's Southwest Side
Fatal Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department got a call shortly just after 11:00 Thursday morning, and officers arrived at the intersection of Troy Avenue and Denison Street, near South Lynhurst Drive, to investigate the scene.
Officers spotted the man who was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died.
The driver left the scene, possibly on foot.
Police urge you to give them a call if you have any information.
Fatal Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC