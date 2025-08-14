Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department got a call shortly just after 11:00 Thursday morning, and officers arrived at the intersection of Troy Avenue and Denison Street, near South Lynhurst Drive, to investigate the scene.

Officers spotted the man who was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

The driver left the scene, possibly on foot.

Police urge you to give them a call if you have any information.

Fatal Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side was originally published on wibc.com