Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule - Games To K...
Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About
Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About
The NBA has officially released the 2025–26 regular-season schedule.
Key Dates and Highlights
- Indiana’s season-opening game is set for Thursday, October 23, when the Pacers will host the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
- The Pacers will participate in the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup, with a key matchup against Cleveland scheduled for Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. ET—part of the Cup’s Group Play slate.
- Indiana will face off against the Thunder again during Rivals Week (Jan. 20–24, 2026), when rivalries take center stage across national broadcasts.
- The Pacers will “welcome” Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks to Indiana on Monday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Knicks come to town on Thursday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Pacers play nine “nationally televised games”, including one on ESPN, one on NBC, then seven more streaming on Amazon Prime (four) and Peacock (three).
Indiana Pacers 2025–26 Regular Season Schedule – Games To Know About was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC