LL Cool J to Host 2025 MTV VMAs

Published on August 14, 2025

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
LL Cool J Shot
Source: Courtesy / BMAC

LL Cool J, Grammy and VMA Award winner, will host the 2025 MTV VMAs solo, airing live from New York’s UBS Arena on September 7,  marking his second time as emcee for the ceremony. He will be running the show solo this time. The rapper has a long history with the VMAs, having won his first Moon Person in 1991 and receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 1997. The nominees for this year’s awards show have been revealed, with Lady Gaga leading with 12 nominations. The 2025 MTV VMAs will air live from UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will also stream on Paramount+.

Source: https://deadline.com/2025/08/ll-cool-j-host-2025-mtv-vmas-1236486194/

