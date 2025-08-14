Marlon Wayans Switches Lanes for His Boldest Role Yet

Marlon Wayans is making a bold career move with his new movie HIM. Known for comedy classics like White Chicksand Scary Movie, he now plays a legendary quarterback.

To nail the role, Wayans added 20 pounds of muscle and trained like a professional athlete. He fully embraced the challenge and transformation.

Jordan Peele’s HIM blends intense football action with psychological suspense. Viewers can expect a thrilling experience. Fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The movie premieres on September 19, giving audiences a first look at this unexpected side of Wayans. Meanwhile, he and his brother Shawn are preparing Scary Movie 6 for next summer.

This timing proves Wayans can deliver both comedy and suspense back-to-back. Moreover, he shows that versatility does not mean abandoning his roots.

With HIM, Marlon Wayans proves he can surprise audiences and redefine expectations. He keeps fans guessing and eager for more.

Whether laughing or gripping their seats, audiences will see a fresh, dynamic Marlon Wayans. His new movie marks an exciting chapter in his career.