Instagram’s Live Location Feature Sparks Major Concerns

Instagram’s new live location feature is facing immediate criticism from lawmakers, parents, and users. The tool allows approved followers to see someone’s real-time location. While Meta insists the feature is safe, growing concerns tell another story.

Two U.S. senators have called on Meta to remove the Instagram live location feature. They argue it increases risks for children and makes it easier for predators to track young users. Their warning adds weight to what parents have already feared about social media safety.

Some Instagram users reported their location appeared without activating the feature. That sparked alarm among privacy advocates. Meta responded by saying the tool is off by default and visible only to approved followers. Still, many remain uneasy about how much protection that actually provides.

Parents and lawmakers continue pressing Meta for accountability. Their message is clear. They want stronger guarantees before more young people are potentially placed at risk. The Instagram live location feature may have been designed to connect users, but the backlash highlights the need for balance between safety and sharing.

If you want to safeguard your privacy, take action now. Go to your phone settings and turn off location sharing for Instagram. This extra step adds reassurance, especially for parents worried about their children’s online safety.