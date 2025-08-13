Listen Live
New Global Degree Program at Butler University

Published on August 13, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–Butler University is starting what’s called Butler Overseas in 2027, a program allowing students to earn a bachelor’s degree while studying on six continents in three years.

Leaders of the program say it will prepare future leaders to address issues like climate change and sustainability. It will include 30-40 first-year students choosing between two academic paths: Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies with a minor in International Business or Bachelor of Science in International Business with a minor in Environmental Studies.

Students will start with a summer session at Butler before embarking on a six-semester international journey with hybrid instruction from Butler faculty and IFSA.

The program is expected to attract students who are passionate about both environmental sustainability and global business.

Entertainment

