Listen Live
Local

The Challenges to Collecting Child Support in Indiana

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Father and Son. Playful interaction between dad and toddler in a cozy home setting.
Natee Meepian

STATEWIDE–Getting child support to families in Indiana can be tricky at times, according to Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood.

His office provides lots of free services such as determining paternity, calculating past-due child support, and locating parents.

“The issue is getting the money from the parent who owes the money. That’s where we run into problems. It’s sometimes hard to determine also what their salaries are. Those people don’t always want to give that information readily,” said Eastwood.

Eastwood says they have private databases available where they try and track down the parent who needs to pay the child support.

Related Stories

“There are companies out there that specialize in collecting information about people and putting it into a database. We have investigators who can go out and do that work for us,” said Eastwood.

Eastwood says both he and his staff don’t mind that work because providing services essential to the well-being of Indiana’s children carries lots of significance. August is Child Support Awareness Month

You can contact the Boone County Prosecutor’s Child Support Office at 765-483-4485 or contact the Child Support Bureau’s KIDSLINE at 800-840-8757.

The Challenges to Collecting Child Support in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close