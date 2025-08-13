The Challenges to Collecting Child Support in Indiana

Natee Meepian

STATEWIDE–Getting child support to families in Indiana can be tricky at times, according to Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood.

His office provides lots of free services such as determining paternity, calculating past-due child support, and locating parents.

“The issue is getting the money from the parent who owes the money. That’s where we run into problems. It’s sometimes hard to determine also what their salaries are. Those people don’t always want to give that information readily,” said Eastwood.

Eastwood says they have private databases available where they try and track down the parent who needs to pay the child support.

“There are companies out there that specialize in collecting information about people and putting it into a database. We have investigators who can go out and do that work for us,” said Eastwood.

Eastwood says both he and his staff don’t mind that work because providing services essential to the well-being of Indiana’s children carries lots of significance. August is Child Support Awareness Month

You can contact the Boone County Prosecutor’s Child Support Office at 765-483-4485 or contact the Child Support Bureau’s KIDSLINE at 800-840-8757.

