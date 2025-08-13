What the Indiana Child Support Program Does

Natee Meepian

STATEWIDE–During this month of August, which is Child Support Awareness Month, the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office says you should be aware of the Indiana Child Support Program.

It is administered locally by county prosecutors and serves more than 200,000 families statewide. Last year, Indiana’s county prosecutors, county clerks and the Indiana Child Support Bureau collected more than $498 million to be sent to Hoosier families.

“Other counties have a harder time than we do, but we have a lot of great people in our office. We were able to collect about $3.4 million for the families of Boone County on child support,” said Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood.

Eastwood says the Boone County Prosecutor’s Child Support Office can be reached at 765-483-4485 or you can contact the Child Support Bureau’s KIDSLINE at 800-840-8757.

“Ensuring financial support for Indiana’s children is essential to their well-being and development during the formative years of childhood. Our office remains committed to helping parents provide the financial stability their children need. This education and awareness campaign is aimed at increasing public understanding of the services we offer and encouraging families to take advantage of them,” said Eastwood.

On Thursday, you’ll hear about the challenges that come with hunting for and providing child support.

