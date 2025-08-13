Listen Live
Local

Dallas Wings Knock Off Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 81-80

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Dallas Wings led by as many as 17 points on their way to an 81-80 victory over the Indiana Fever Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Wings outscored the Fever 25-13 in the third quarter. They also had 25 assists to Indiana’s 15. Indiana turned the ball over 18 times which led to 27 Dallas points.

Related Stories

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 22 points and five rebounds. Five Fever players scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 24 points and six rebounds. Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston each had 14 points while Natasha Howard had a double double (12 points and 12 rebounds).

Indiana is now 18-15 on the year while Dallas improved to 9-24. It was the first game the Fever played without Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald who sustained season ending injuries in the last game. Fever guard Caitlin Clark is also still sidelined with a groin injury.

The Fever are back at it on Friday night against the Washington Mystics (14-17). Tipoff is at 7:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Dallas Wings Knock Off Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 81-80  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close