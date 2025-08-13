Listen Live
Food & Drink

This Ordering Hack Gets You an Olive Garden Dinner for $2.66

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The Olive Garden Soup Hack That’s Making the Internet Slurp

There’s a money-saving trick going viral right now, and it’s all about Olive Garden’s soup. Normally, if you order a single bowl off the regular menu, you’re looking at $8.49. But if you’re willing to think big — as in gallon big — you can order from their catering menu and get an entire gallon of soup for $27.99. That’s about 10 servings, which comes out to just $2.66 each.

Sure, it’s technically “catering,” but there’s no rule saying you can’t cater… to yourself. Imagine the endless Zuppa Toscana nights, the bottomless chicken gnocchi lunches, the “I’ll just heat up a little” midnight snacks.

Related Stories

In other words: why pay $8.49 for one bowl when you can feel like an Italian grandma with a gallon pot for the same price as three bowls?

Bon appétit — and pass the breadsticks.

Source: How to Order a Gallon of Soup From Olive Garden

This Ordering Hack Gets You an Olive Garden Dinner for $2.66  was originally published on b1057.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close