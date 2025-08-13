Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Halftime Show Wins an Emmy

Beyoncé is now an Emmy winner. The superstar earned the honor for her dazzling Netflix special, Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime show. The production, known as the Beyoncé Bowl, wowed audiences with its stunning visuals and unforgettable performance moments.

The Emmy win came in the category of Outstanding Costumes for a variety or reality program. Beyoncé shares the award with her talented costume team. Their collaborative vision brought to life a breathtaking array of looks that captured the holiday spirit with style.

The special aired during the 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show and quickly became a must-watch. Viewers praised the seamless blend of music, fashion, and festive energy. The costumes, rich in detail and artistry, helped create a performance that will be remembered for years.

This Emmy arrives just weeks before the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The event will be held September 6 and 7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Beyoncé is also nominated for two additional awards. She will face stiff competition from Kendrick Lamar’s Big Game set for those honors.

Fans are eager to see if Beyoncé will expand her Emmy collection next month. Her ability to command the stage and inspire admiration is unmatched. The success of Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime show proves once again why she remains a global icon.