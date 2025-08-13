Source: Courtesy / Amazon Music

Snoop Dogg named Los Angeles Community Chairman for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has been named the Los Angeles Community Chairman for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, working alongside the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. SoFi Stadium will host eight matches, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening game, from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Snoop Dogg, known for his deep roots in Los Angeles culture, aims to bring unity and love to the event, making history in 2026. His selection was based on his community involvement and passion for uplifting the next generation, according to LASEC officials. Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/snoop-dogg-2026-fifa-world-cup-community-chairman