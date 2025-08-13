Listen Live
Sports

Snoop Dogg Named Community Chairman for 2026 World Cup

Snoop Dogg named Los Angeles Community Chairman for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
Source: Courtesy / Amazon Music

Snoop Dogg named Los Angeles Community Chairman for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has been named the Los Angeles Community Chairman for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, working alongside the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. SoFi Stadium will host eight matches, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening game, from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Snoop Dogg, known for his deep roots in Los Angeles culture, aims to bring unity and love to the event, making history in 2026. His selection was based on his community involvement and passion for uplifting the next generation, according to LASEC officials. Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/snoop-dogg-2026-fifa-world-cup-community-chairman

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close