Local Businesses Donate Book Vending Machines to Greenwood Schools

Source: Greenwood Community Schools / Greenwood School Corporation

GREENWOOD, Ind – All four elementary schools within the Greenwood Community School Corporation have received a donation of book vending machines from local companies Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber.

The donation also includes enough books to provide one free book to every elementary student in the district for the upcoming school year.

The companies are covering the full cost of the vending machines for Isom Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Southwest Elementary, and Westwood Elementary. Leaders say the initiative aims to boost early literacy and encourage a love of reading by giving children the unique experience of selecting a book to take home.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A 2022 study published in Reading Psychology found that elementary students in grades 3 to 5 who had greater access to books at home read more frequently during out-of-school time. Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber leaders say they hope these books and the unique experience of selecting them from a vending machine will help bolster that love of reading outside of school.

“Giving back to our community is a core piece of our company culture, and this initiative falls right in line with our core values,” said Mike Roszkowski, President of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber. “Early literacy is the first step toward unlocking a child’s full potential—opening minds, doors and opportunities. But for many kids, access to books isn’t a given. That’s why we’re so excited to partner with the Greenwood Community School Corporation to deliver these four book vending machines, helping ignite a love for reading and ensuring more young readers have the chance to discover the power of a good book.”

“Having free books that kids can take home and keep is a very meaningful donation that will make a big impact on our elementary students,” said Dr. Terry Terhune, Superintendent of Greenwood Community Schools. “It will really help fuel a lifelong love of reading.

Students will be able to select the book they are most interested in from a wide variety of age appropriate choices stocked within the vending machines.

Listen to the full audio interview HERE.

Local Businesses Donate Book Vending Machines to Greenwood Schools was originally published on wibc.com